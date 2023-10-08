MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left the game with a right ankle injury in the second quarter at Minnesota on Sunday but returned to action after halftime.

Kelce caught a short pass in the right flat from Patrick Mahomes on second-and-1 when he turned up the field and lost his footing in an awkward fall for no gain. He jogged off with a noticeable hitch and spent several minutes trying to walk back and forth on the sideline, before limping into a tunnel for further examination.

CBS reported on the game broadcast that Kelce went for X-rays on his right foot. After watching the first possession of the third quarter from the sideline, Kelce was back in on the next drive.

The four-time All-Pro has had a wild few weeks. His rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift made headlines when she showed up for the last two Chiefs games, including on the road last week against the New York Jets.

Swift was not at the game in Minnesota. Kelce said this week he was “on top of the world” amid the Swift speculation but said he didn’t think the relationship was a distraction.

Kelce had five receptions for 22 yards in the first half. He missed the season opener against Detroit because of a hyperextended knee.