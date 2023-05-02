WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham’s celebrations aren’t over yet.

The Welsh soccer team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will mark its promotion to the fourth division of English soccer with an open top bus parade through the city on Tuesday.

The celebrity owners will reportedly jet the team off to Las Vegas as a reward for winning the National League with a record total of 111 points.

Reynolds and McElhenney were at the Racecourse Ground to join in on the wild celebrations when promotion was clinched with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood last month.

But goalkeeper Ben Foster had hinted there was more to come.

“They promised us a big deal at the end of the season,” Foster told CBS Sports last month. “They promised us a monster one (party) at the end of the season, (that) if we get promoted then they are going to take us away somewhere with a lot of flashing lights.”

Wrexham’s women’s team also won promotion in a year of double success for Reynolds and McElhenney. They will also be part of the parade.

“I’m sure that people will be out in large numbers to show their support for both successful Wrexham champion teams,” Wrexham councillor Nigel Williams said. “It will be a fantastic momentous occasion for Wrexham.”

The club, which was down on its luck before the takeover by Reynolds and McElhenney, has gone on to earn global interest. The documentary “Welcome to Wrexham” is streamed around the world and has made household names of players like Paul Mullin and manager Phil Parkinson.

But the drama on the field has also demanded attention, with Wrexham involved in some thrilling matches on the way to promotion, including a 3-2 win over closest rival Notts County last month.

Promotion ends the club’s 15-year absence from the English Football League.

“It’s been a huge effort by everybody, on the pitch and off it, and this is a great opportunity for us to thank for the community of Wrexham for their incredible support,” Wrexham CEO Fleur Robinson said ahead of the parade. “We are looking forward to commemorating a truly memorable and record-breaking season together.”

Wrexham has announced it will play the LA Galaxy II at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 22 as part of a summer tour in the United States. Games against Premier League teams Manchester United and Chelsea have also been scheduled.

