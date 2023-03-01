GEORGIA (WRBL) — Arrest warrants are being issued for a projected top NFL draft player who authorities say may have been racing at the time of the deadly Jan. 15 wreck in Athens.

21-year-old Jalen Carter now has reckless driving and racing warrants out for his arrest, issued by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Investigation shows on Jan. 15 around 2:30 a.m., Carter was driving his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk in a manner authorities say is consistent with racing. Investigation also indicated Chandler LeCroy was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition during this timeframe.

LeCroy was driving the car that crashed, and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock was a passenger. Both were killed in the crash.

Evidence demonstrates both cars were switching lanes, driving in the center turn lane as well as the opposite lane of travel, overtaking other drivers and driving at high rates of speed. Along with that, evidence reveals the Expedition was traveling around 104 miles per hour before the wreck.

According to a toxicology report, LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash.

The case is being given to the Solicitor General’s Office.