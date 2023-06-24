CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — This past season, the Auburn Eagles won their 4th straight class 1 VHSL state title in softball and the VHSL honored a couple of members of their team. Senior pitcher Kirsten Fleet is the Class 1 player of the year and head coach Tim Smoot is the Class 1 coach of the year. This past season, Fleet went 26-1 on the season as she threw nine no-hitters and five perfect games with an ERA of a half a run. Smoot has been with the Eagles program for seven seasons, the first five as an assistant coach and the last two as head coach.