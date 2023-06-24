CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — This past season, the Auburn Eagles won their 4th straight class 1 VHSL state title in softball and the VHSL honored a couple of members of their team. Senior pitcher Kirsten Fleet is the Class 1 player of the year and head coach Tim Smoot is the Class 1 coach of the year. This past season, Fleet went 26-1 on the season as she threw nine no-hitters and five perfect games with an ERA of a half a run. Smoot has been with the Eagles program for seven seasons, the first five as an assistant coach and the last two as head coach.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now