WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Baseball is struggling to attract players from at-risk communities.

They accounted for just over 6% of the players on Opening Day rosters of this season according to Major League Baseball.

That’s a nearly two-thirds decline from 1991 when researchers at the University of Central Florida first studied the racial makeup of the league.

“It’s a big concern when you’re not seeing as many Black kids playing the game of baseball,” said Charles Johnson, who won the 1997 World Series with the Florida Marlins.

He’s among seven former Major Leaguers who donated their time to the camp.

“There’s going to be some kids playing baseball today and they’re going to move on and keep playing baseball,” said Johnson, who also played for the Baltimore Orioles. “That’s the whole thing that is all about.”

The Perfect Game Cares Foundation also took part in the camp. It promotes baseball to children in the nation’s most at-risk communities.

“We’ve got to do something to change the fan base, and get it younger and younger,” said Jennifer Ford, the organization’s executive director. “There’s just so many opportunities for kids in and around baseball that oftentimes get pushed to the side for other sports.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dmitri Young believes one solution is simple: Get more Black coaches.

“Kids get discouraged, they don’t have coaches that look like them to be able to help them progress in this game,” said Young, who spent 13 seasons in MLB, including the Washington Nationals. “When you don’t have that, kids will go to basketball, they’ll go to football.”

Camp participants received new baseball gloves from organizers. They hope not only to improve the children’s skills but help the sport catch on more among inner-city fans.