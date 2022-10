WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There’s a good chance that no one had a better summer than Madison High School senior baseball player Bryce Eldridge.

The 17-year-old wrapped up his summer of opportunity with a spot on the U18 United States National Team, and topped it off with a U18 World Cup MVP for the entire tournament.

Eldridge, a top 20 high school prospect for the Class of 2023, sat down with Jake Rohm, discussing his incredible summer, and what lies ahead for the teenager.