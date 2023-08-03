VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Vienna American Little League has been on a run for the ages.

“This team has been incredible,” said head coach Chris Legget. “We haven’t lost in three years. I’ve been lucky enough to get to stay with these kids for all three years. They are like family to me.”

The group of kids, along with Legget and his coaching staff, have been together for three years. Winning a Virginia state title in the 10-year-old age group, and last year, winning the Southeast Region 11-year-old age group.

“All-Stars has been a very special part to our summer,” said Jack Kang, who plays pitcher and catcher for Vienna American. “Being apart of this team has been very fun. Playing with all of our teammates and friends. Going undefeated has been pretty fun.”

Three years of dominance, all leading up to the next week of competition. Six days in Warner Robbins, Georgia for the Southeast Regional tournament, with a shot at reaching the pinnacle of youth sports, the Little League World Series.

“If we do the same thing we did last year, which is win the tournament, we get to go on to Williamsport, which would be beyond anything I thought we’d ever be able to accomplish here,” said Legget. “I’d be lying if I didn’t say that these kids have been thinking about this for two years.”

“My goal and dream has been to go to the Little League world Series,” said Jack Kang. “That’s always been in the back of my head, and I think that’s been in the back of all my teammates’ heads as well.”

Vienna American will join seven other teams in Georgia. Over the years, the southeast region has been known as one of the toughest regions to win, but this team comes in with a lot of experience as well as chemistry.

“Most of us started playing together when we were eight,” said Jack Kang. “We have a very good bond with each other.”

“We have such great chemistry together,” said Brady Kang, who plays multiple positions for Vienna American. “Playing on the field together is really fun, and as we keep playing together, it makes the bond crazy.”

The team comes into the regional tournament looking to make history as the first team from Vienna to ever make it to Williamsport. It’s what Vienna American has been working towards for the past three years.

“Making history is what our team has been doing for the past three years,” said Jack Kang. “Everyone has to be in it to win it the entire time. We have to all have the energy that we can because it is our last ride.”

“We went down to regionals as 11-year-olds, and we won the southeast region at eleven, which hasn’t been done in Vienna for 50 years,” said Legget. “Win or lose, I’m super proud of them and all I care about is that they are enjoying themselves and that they are enjoying themselves playing baseball. That’s the most important thing.”

Vienna American Little League will kick off the Southeast Regional tournament on Thursday, August 6, against Northwood Little League from Taylors, South Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the game airing on ESPN+.