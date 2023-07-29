PURCELLVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — On Friday, Loudoun Valley High School alum, and Los Angeles Clippers second round pick, Jordan Miller returned to his hometown to meet and greet with the community.

“I’m just happy to come back, see some familiar faces,” said Miller. “It’s nice to come back, talk to people I’ve spent countless years with and get the feel of love again.”

“He looks forward to getting back to his hometown,” said Chad Dawson, Jordan’s high school head coach. “He’s such a well-rounded young man. The kids love him.”

It was a special day for not just the community, but Jordan and his family, as the mayor of Purcellville, Stanley Milan, gave exciting news to the public.

“The town of Purcellville shall rename Purcellville to Millerville,” said Milan. The mayor continued saying the town will be renamed in Jordan’s honor until the end of the month.

“Love is the only word I can put to it,” said Miller. “I love this community, and it’s nice to feel the love back. Just to see the sign was breathtaking. It really gives me something to play for.”

Much appreciation all around from the community and from Jordan Miller, as he signed autographs and took photos with dozens of people in attendance. Giving back to the community he once grew up in.

“The biggest thing to me, when it comes to all of this stuff, is I want to be a walking, living image of hope for the kids,” said Miller. “I just want to be somebody where kids can be like ‘If Jordan Miller can do it, I can do it.'”

Jordan wrapped up summer league not too long ago, and will now get set for either his first NBA season with the Clippers, or his first season in the G-League.