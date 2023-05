ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The E.C. Glass Hilltoppers boys lacrosse team beat the Cave Spring Knights 14-3 to win the Region 4D title Friday night at Bogle Stadium.

Both teams qualify for the Class 4 state tournament. The Toppers will host a state quarterfinal game. While the Knights will be on the road for their state quarterfinals.