WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A new era is underway for the Washington Capitals, as they introduced Spencer Carbery as their new head coach on Thursday.

“Everything kept drawing me to this organization,” Carbery said.

Carbery is not a new face to the organization, he has previously coached both of the Capitals minor league affiliates – the Hershey Bears in the AHL and the South Carolina Stingrays in ECHL. Carbery also won a championship as a player on the Stingrays. Carbery spent the last couple seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping improve their power play unit.

“I’m going to have to pinch myself a little bit,” Carbery said. “That is going to be a special moment of walking out for the first time in our home building being the head coach of the Washington Capitals. It will be a really really special moment for myself and my family.”

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said Thursday during Carbery’s introductory press conference, that Carbery is the man for the job.

“We feel very fortunate,” MacLellan said. “We feel we’ve signed one of the best young coaches in this game and we’re proud to have him here today.”

Since their Stanley Cup victory in 2018, the Caps have not won a playoff series and this past season, missed the playoffs for the first time in almost a decade. Carbery will be tasked with infusing the Caps with some much needed energy and winning.

“[I’m] beyond excited to roll my sleeves up and get to work for this organization, this community, this fan base and our players,” Carbery said. “I’m going to put everything I’ve got into this organization.”