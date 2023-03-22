CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 3 All-State girls basketball team. Carroll County 5’9″ junior guard Alyssa Ervin is the Class 3 player of the year. A first-team all-state choice last season as a sophomore, Ervin averaged 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals per game. Ervin scored 37 points in the state semifinal win over Liberty Christian. Ervin then added 29 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and eight steals in the state finals to lead the Cavaliers to a 78-41 win over Brentsville District.

For the second straight season, Carroll County head coach Marc Motley is the Class 3 girls basketball state coach of the year after guiding Carroll County to a 28-1 record and a second-straight state championship. His Cavaliers ended the season on a 20-game winning streak and are 53-2 over the past two seasons.

CLASS 3 GIRLS ALL STATE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Alyssa Ervin-Carroll County, JR(Player of the Year)

Alden Yergey-Brentsville District, SR

Nyeshia Savage-Lakeland, SR

Avery Mills-Liberty Christian, JR

Kalee Easter-Carroll County, SR

Zoli Khalil-Spotswood, SR

Elizabeth Creed-Meridian, SR

Jaelyn Hagee-Carroll County, SR

Marc Motley-Carroll County(Coach of the Year)

SECOND TEAM

Alexis Blake-Lafayette, SR

Emmy Stout-Liberty Christian, JR

Ella Weaver-William Monroe, SR

Madilyn Winterton-Lord Botetourt, SO

Alexis Edmonds-Hopewell, SR

Raevin Washington-Turner Ashby, JR

Jaelyn Brown-Lakeland, SR

Peyton Jones, Meridian, SR