WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — District of Columbia native Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews is a sough after shooting coach and has had the privilege of working with a number of NBA players, WNBA players, and celebrities.

While his career in the space of coaching has skyrocketed, it wasn’t always the same for him during his playing career as he had to deal with injuries along the way. Partnered with Red Bull, they released a documentary called “Life & Basketball: The Rise of Lethal Shooter”.

An except in a release from Red Bull Media House states:

“The documentary reveals a young man who lost both his parents to the drug epidemic that affected Washington D.C. in the 80’s and saw his pro career end due to a collapsed lung. Matthews fought through a period of homelessness after his playing career ended, and through these struggles, his true calling to teach the Art of Shooting broke through. We now see a family man to two daughters and one of the most respected shooting coaches in the world. The film goes behind the scenes with the star athletes, renowned music artists, and community heroes that form his network around the world.“

When asked what the biggest thing he wanted people to take away from his story, Matthews said, “Don’t allow the failure to beat you down. Don’t allow the failure to make you think you are a failure. The failure leads to the success. You need to learn from your failure to be great.”

The film can be watched here.