ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Large crowds have already been filing in at the Citi Open at the Rock Creek Tennis Center in Rockville.

On the women’s side of things, the top American woman in the world and 7th ranked female Jessica Pegula is participating in the Citi Open this week. She won the event the last time the WTA was here in 2019. Pegula says the event fits with her game. “I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if it’s the conditions or the courts. I think every player kind of has that one tournament, few tournaments, where they love to play”, said Pegula.

“This tournament, I’ve always just had good vibes here, I guess, for some reason. It’s easy to get around. I think the fans are amazing. The event Mark puts on is really great. It’s easy for the players, accessible. It’s not overwhelming. It’s easy to get to the courts, easy to practice.”

Simona Halep comes in to the tournament ranked 16th in the world. The last time she was in the Citi Open was back in 2009, but she says she loves the environment. I love (the) people here. They are super friendly, they are super nice. All the kids are asking for pictures. You can feel the vibe”, said Halep. “I like the conditions. Not the weather because it’s too hot, but the conditions. Everything around this tournament is beautiful. It’s a great tournament. I’m happy it’s back for WTA”

In the first round of the tournament, Jessica Pegula will take on Hailey Baptiste, while Simona Halep will meet up with someone out of the qualifying round.

The Citi open will run through Sunday August 7th.