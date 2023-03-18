COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland women’s basketball team celebrated their first round win over Holy Cross on Friday, but the celebration quickly turned to preparation for the next round, as the Terps will take on Arizona on Sunday.

The Wildcats pose a much bigger threat to upset Maryland than the Terps first round opponent, and they know that Arizona brings a lot of challenges to the court.

They are a really experienced, veteran led team,” said head coach Brenda Frese. “They are a pressing team. They are long and athletic, so it’s going to be a really up tempo game.”

“They are really scrappy on defense,” said senior guard Brinae Alexander. “Transition defense and boxing out and just being disruptive is going to be big for us.”

“For us, we just got to make sure that we don’t give in to their energy and chaos,” said senior guard Abby Myers. “We got to stick to our fundamentals, play tough defense, and control what we can control.

This match up comes with more than just a trip to the Sweet 16. For head coach Brenda Frese, it would be a win over her alma mater, and the players are using that as more motivation to win.

“It’s kind of the ultimate motivator,” said Myers. “For us, it’s personal. We got to beat them.”

“I feel like it would be good to win against your alma mater,” said senior guard Shyanne Sellers. “Probably a little bitter taste.”

“I think it’s cool how everything is going full circle for her,” said senior Diamond Miller. “It should be fun, and it will be cool to beat them as well.”

Tip off between Maryland and Arizona is set for 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.