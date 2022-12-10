WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Army and Navy football will face each other on the gridiron for the 123rd time Saturday for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy. The Black Knights come in with the best record at 5-6 and the Midshipmen follow at 4-7. The college football rivalry dates back to 1890, with Navy leading the overall series 62-53-7.

The Army-Navy game is not just any game, it’s the Super Bowl of college football, according to Navy linebacker Will Harbour. So much hype surrounds the huge rivalry, but Harbour says he likes to take the game one step at a time.

“It’s a moment so big, but you can’t think of it like as a player like that…But you just gotta breath” Harbour said.

For Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo, this matchup not only means something special to each program, but all of America.

“It represents our country. That’s another part of it, it’s not a regional game. But what I think both schools represent. What both school’s players will do after they play. And it being a game that touches all of America. It makes it different, it makes it special” Niumatalolo said.

The Midshipmen and Black Knights kickoff at 3 p.m. in Philadelphia.