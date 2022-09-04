ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — On Saturday, Navy football opened their 2022 season at home against the Delaware, falling to the Blue Hens 14-7.

It was only a seven point loss for the Midshipmen, but the offense had three turnovers in the first half, which cost eventually would cost them the game.

“Our big emphasis in camp was to get off to a fast start, and geez, you couldn’t have a worse start,” said head coach Ken Niumatalolo. “The hard thing about it was most of it was self-inflicted. Just disappointing.”

With the offense struggling, the defense had to step up, and they did, keeping Navy in the game for as long as possible. However, it kept coming back to the struggles on offense. Not just the turnovers, but not being able to put drives together.

“We didn’t have the right attitude today,” said senor offensive tackle Kim Frankland. “We weren’t moving guys off the ball like we wanted to. It didn’t work out in our favor. We practiced hard every day, but you got to come out and want it. It was a bad excuse on our part today.”

On the first play from scrimmage, Navy junior quarterback Tai Lavatai fumbled an exchange on the triple option, and Delaware recovered. The Blue Hens would score on their first lay from scrimmage, Nolan Henderson hitting his tight end Bryce De Maille for the opening touchdown of the game.

Heading into the half, Delaware only led by that score, as the Midshipmen defense was able to make key stops, especially a 4th and goal from the 2-yard line in the second quarter.

The third quarter had the most action, as Delaware increased their lead after a Nolan Henderson 51-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Harvin. Navy was in need of a drive of their own, and they got it, scoring on a Lavatai QB sneak, bringing the Blue Hen lead to seven points.

In the 4th quarter, Navy only had one drive to the red zone late in the game to tie it up, however on 4th down, Lavatai looked to the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete.

Navy starts the season 0-1 for the third straight season, and will play their first AAC game next week at home versus Memphis.