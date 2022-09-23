2022-23 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule.

The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.

WVU will open the regular season at home on Monday, Nov. 7 against Mount St. Mary’s. Mount St. Mary’s will play at the Coliseum for the sixth time and first since 2016.

Four days later, the Mountaineers will travel to Pitt for the Backyard Brawl on Friday, Nov. 11. The two teams will meet for the 189th time with WVU winning the last five meetings.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Morehead State will visit Morgantown for the first time since 1981. Penn will also make its first visit to the Coliseum since 1981 on Friday, Nov. 18.

West Virginia will have three games at the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon, from Nov. 24-27. The Mountaineers will open with Purdue, then face Gonzaga or Portland State a day later. On the final day, the Mountaineers will play either Duke, Florida, Oregon State or Xavier. 

On Saturday, Dec. 3, West Virginia will play at Xavier for the first time in school history in the Big 12-Big East Battle. 

WVU and Navy will meet for the first time since 1972, also played at the Coliseum, on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Morgantown. UAB returns the trip to Morgantown from this past season’s meeting on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Blazers will play at the Coliseum for the first time since 1987.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, WVU will play host to Buffalo and then on Thursday, Dec. 22, Stony Brook will visit Morgantown in the first-ever meeting against the Mountaineers at home.

The Mountaineers will close nonconference play on Saturday, Jan. 28, against Auburn in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

WVU will play its first Big 12 game on the road at Kansas State on Saturday, Dec. 31 and will conclude the Big 12 schedule at home against Kansas State on Saturday, March 4. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will be held March 8-11 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Mountaineers will play a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green at home on Friday, Oct. 28.

2022-23 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule

Day   Date       Opponent                                     Location                    TV                      Time

Fri       Oct. 28     Bowling Green (charity exhibition)      Morgantown                    Big 12 Now             7:00 p.m.

Mon    Nov. 7      Mount St. Mary’s                                      Morgantown                    Big 12 Now             7:00 p.m.

Fri       Nov. 11    at Pitt                                                          Pittsburgh, Pa.                 TBD                          TBD

Tues   Nov. 15    Morehead State                                        Morgantown                    Big 12 Now             7:00 p.m.

Fri       Nov. 18    Penn                                                             Morgantown                    Big 12 Now             7:00 p.m.

Thurs  Nov. 24    vs. Purdue #                                               Portland, Ore.                  ESPN2                      10:00 p.m.

Fri       Nov. 25    vs. Gonzaga or Portland State #           Portland, Ore.                  ESPN/ESPNEWS     9/11:30 p.m.

Sun     Nov. 27    vs. Duke, Florida, Oregon State or Xavier #    Portland, Ore.                  ABC/ESPN2/U         TBD

Sat      Dec. 3       at Xavier $                                                  Cincinnati, Ohio              FS1                            6:30 p.m.

Wed   Dec. 7       Navy                                                             Morgantown                    ESPNU                     7:00 p.m.

Sat      Dec. 10    UAB                                                              Morgantown                    Big 12 Now             6:00 p.m.

Sun     Dec. 18    Buffalo                                                        Morgantown                    Big 12 Now             5:00 p.m.

Thurs  Dec. 22    Stony Brook                                               Morgantown                    Big 12 Now             6:00 p.m.

Sat      Dec. 31    at Kansas State *                                      Manhattan, Kan.             ESPN2/U/Big 12 Now  TBD

Mon    Jan. 2       at Oklahoma State *                                Stillwater, Okla.              ESPNU                     7:00 p.m.

Sat      Jan. 7       Kansas *                                                      Morgantown                    Big 12 Now             6:00 p.m.

Wed   Jan. 11     Baylor *                                                       Morgantown                    Big 12 Now             7:00 p.m.

Sat      Jan. 14     at Oklahoma *                                          Norman, Okla.                 ESPN2                      Noon

Wed   Jan. 18     TCU *                                                           Morgantown                    Big 12 Now             7:00 p.m.

Sat      Jan. 21     Texas *                                                        Morgantown                    ESPN/2/U                 6:00 p.m.

Wed   Jan. 25     at Texas Tech *                                          Lubbock, Texas               ESPN2/U                  7:00 p.m.

Sat      Jan. 28     Auburn +                                                    Morgantown                    ESPN/2/U                 TBD

Tues   Jan. 31     at TCU *                                                      Fort Worth, Texas          ESPNU                     9:00 p.m.

Sat      Feb. 4       Oklahoma *                                               Morgantown                    ESPN2/U                  8:00 p.m.

Wed   Feb. 8       Iowa State *                                               Morgantown                    ESPN2/U                  7:00 p.m.

Sat      Feb. 11    at Texas *                                                   Austin, Texas                   ESPN/2/U                 Noon

Mon    Feb. 13    at Baylor *                                                  Waco, Texas                     ESPN/2                     9:00 p.m.

Sat      Feb. 18    Texas Tech *                                               Morgantown                   ESPN/2/U                 Noon

Mon    Feb. 20    Oklahoma State *                                     Morgantown                    ESPN2                      7:00 p.m.

Sat      Feb. 25    at Kansas *                                                 Lawrence, Kan.                ESPN/2                     4:00 p.m.

Mon    Feb. 27    at Iowa State *                                          Ames, Iowa                       ESPN/2                     9:00 p.m.

Sat      Mar. 4      Kansas State *                                           Morgantown                    Big 12 Now             2:00 p.m.

Wed-  

Sat      Mar. 8-11  Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship            Kansas City, Mo.              ESPN/2/U                 TBD

# Phil Knight Legacy

$ Big 12-Big East Battle

+ SEC/Big 12 Challenge

* Big 12 Conference Game

– All Dates Subject to Change

– All Times Eastern