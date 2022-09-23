2022-23 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule

Bob Huggins looking out on the court in game against Kansas (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule.

The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.

WVU will open the regular season at home on Monday, Nov. 7 against Mount St. Mary’s. Mount St. Mary’s will play at the Coliseum for the sixth time and first since 2016.

Four days later, the Mountaineers will travel to Pitt for the Backyard Brawl on Friday, Nov. 11. The two teams will meet for the 189th time with WVU winning the last five meetings.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Morehead State will visit Morgantown for the first time since 1981. Penn will also make its first visit to the Coliseum since 1981 on Friday, Nov. 18.

West Virginia will have three games at the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon, from Nov. 24-27. The Mountaineers will open with Purdue, then face Gonzaga or Portland State a day later. On the final day, the Mountaineers will play either Duke, Florida, Oregon State or Xavier.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, West Virginia will play at Xavier for the first time in school history in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

WVU and Navy will meet for the first time since 1972, also played at the Coliseum, on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Morgantown. UAB returns the trip to Morgantown from this past season’s meeting on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Blazers will play at the Coliseum for the first time since 1987.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, WVU will play host to Buffalo and then on Thursday, Dec. 22, Stony Brook will visit Morgantown in the first-ever meeting against the Mountaineers at home.

The Mountaineers will close nonconference play on Saturday, Jan. 28, against Auburn in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

WVU will play its first Big 12 game on the road at Kansas State on Saturday, Dec. 31 and will conclude the Big 12 schedule at home against Kansas State on Saturday, March 4. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will be held March 8-11 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Mountaineers will play a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green at home on Friday, Oct. 28.

2022-23 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule

Day Date Opponent Location TV Time

Fri Oct. 28 Bowling Green (charity exhibition) Morgantown Big 12 Now 7:00 p.m.

Mon Nov. 7 Mount St. Mary’s Morgantown Big 12 Now 7:00 p.m.

Fri Nov. 11 at Pitt Pittsburgh, Pa. TBD TBD

Tues Nov. 15 Morehead State Morgantown Big 12 Now 7:00 p.m.

Fri Nov. 18 Penn Morgantown Big 12 Now 7:00 p.m.

Thurs Nov. 24 vs. Purdue # Portland, Ore. ESPN2 10:00 p.m.

Fri Nov. 25 vs. Gonzaga or Portland State # Portland, Ore. ESPN/ESPNEWS 9/11:30 p.m.

Sun Nov. 27 vs. Duke, Florida, Oregon State or Xavier # Portland, Ore. ABC/ESPN2/U TBD

Sat Dec. 3 at Xavier $ Cincinnati, Ohio FS1 6:30 p.m.

Wed Dec. 7 Navy Morgantown ESPNU 7:00 p.m.

Sat Dec. 10 UAB Morgantown Big 12 Now 6:00 p.m.

Sun Dec. 18 Buffalo Morgantown Big 12 Now 5:00 p.m.

Thurs Dec. 22 Stony Brook Morgantown Big 12 Now 6:00 p.m.

Sat Dec. 31 at Kansas State * Manhattan, Kan. ESPN2/U/Big 12 Now TBD

Mon Jan. 2 at Oklahoma State * Stillwater, Okla. ESPNU 7:00 p.m.

Sat Jan. 7 Kansas * Morgantown Big 12 Now 6:00 p.m.

Wed Jan. 11 Baylor * Morgantown Big 12 Now 7:00 p.m.

Sat Jan. 14 at Oklahoma * Norman, Okla. ESPN2 Noon

Wed Jan. 18 TCU * Morgantown Big 12 Now 7:00 p.m.

Sat Jan. 21 Texas * Morgantown ESPN/2/U 6:00 p.m.

Wed Jan. 25 at Texas Tech * Lubbock, Texas ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m.

Sat Jan. 28 Auburn + Morgantown ESPN/2/U TBD

Tues Jan. 31 at TCU * Fort Worth, Texas ESPNU 9:00 p.m.

Sat Feb. 4 Oklahoma * Morgantown ESPN2/U 8:00 p.m.

Wed Feb. 8 Iowa State * Morgantown ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m.

Sat Feb. 11 at Texas * Austin, Texas ESPN/2/U Noon

Mon Feb. 13 at Baylor * Waco, Texas ESPN/2 9:00 p.m.

Sat Feb. 18 Texas Tech * Morgantown ESPN/2/U Noon

Mon Feb. 20 Oklahoma State * Morgantown ESPN2 7:00 p.m.

Sat Feb. 25 at Kansas * Lawrence, Kan. ESPN/2 4:00 p.m.

Mon Feb. 27 at Iowa State * Ames, Iowa ESPN/2 9:00 p.m.

Sat Mar. 4 Kansas State * Morgantown Big 12 Now 2:00 p.m.

Wed-

Sat Mar. 8-11 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo. ESPN/2/U TBD

# Phil Knight Legacy

$ Big 12-Big East Battle

+ SEC/Big 12 Challenge

* Big 12 Conference Game

– All Dates Subject to Change

– All Times Eastern