MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the summer in full swing, it is time to start looking forward toward the 2023 college football season.

As we march closer to kickoff, Gold and Blue Nation will breakdown each position group on the WVU roster, highlighting newcomers who could make a difference, young players who could burst onto the scene and veterans who will lead the Mountaineers in 2023.

Our roster review series begins with a look at West Virginia’s coaching staff, starting with the head coach and his offensive assistants:

Neal Brown – Head Coach (Fifth season at WVU)

Brown carries a 22-25 record into his fifth season at the helm of WVU football. Last season, WVU finished with a 5-7 record, missing a bowl game for the first time since 2019, and for just the second time in the last 10 years.

With the departures of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell (Purdue) and receivers coach Tony Washington (Liberty), he had multiple spots to fill on his staff, which was a problem he solved with both internal and outside hires.

His current batch of 2023 freshmen is rated No. 48 in the country by 247Sports, and his transfer class is ranked No. 30 in the nation.

Chad Scott – Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach (Fifth season at WVU)

Brown and Chad Scott’s relationship goes back years, so it was no surprise when Scott was elevated to offensive coordinator upon Graham Harrell’s exit. He previously served as the team’s co-offensive coordinator from 2019-21 before taking on the role of running backs coach and run game coordinator.

Last year, the Mountaineers rushed for 171.5 yards per-game and scored 24 rushing touchdowns. He will continue coaching the running backs.

Bilal Marshall – Wide Receivers Coach (Third season at WVU, First season as assistant coach)

Marshall returns to WVU as an assistant coach for the first time in Morgantown. Last year, he served as the wide receivers coach at Virginia Military Institiute. He previously worked on Brown’s staff at WVU in 2020-21 as a graduate assistant with an emphasis on the wide receiver position.

He played at Purdue and was the Boilermakers’ leading receiver in 2016 with 40 catches for 477 yards and three scores.

Sean Reagan – Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator (Fifth season at WVU)

Like Scott, Sean Reagan will return to one of his previous WVU roles in 2023. After spending a year as the tight ends coach in 2022, Reagan will take over as quarterbacks coach, a title he held from 2019-21. The last time he coached quarterbacks, former WVU slinger Jarrett Doege finished second in the Big 12 in passing yards.

It’s also notable that Reagan has done hands-on work with junior quarterback Garrett Greene, but this will be his first year instructing redshirt freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol.

Matt Moore – Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach (Fifth season at WVU)

Matt Moore returns for his fifth season at WVU, and his fourth season as Brown’s assistant head coach.

Moore has the luxury of coaching three Preseason All-Big 12 members on his offensive line: junior Zach Frazier (first team), senior Doug Nester (second team) and junior Wyatt Milum (fourth team). Expectations are high for Moore’s group with an exciting crew of running backs in the backfield, which is headlined by the return of C.J. Donaldson.

Blaine Stewart – Tight Ends Coach (First season at WVU)

Stewart joins the WVU staff after spending the last four years at the NFL level on Mike Tomlin’s staff with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent the last two years working as an assistant wide receivers coach, working with breakout receivers such as Chase Claypool and George Pickens.

Brown and the coaches have spoken this offseason about wanting to utilize the tight end position more in the passing game this season, and the addition of Gold-Blue Game standout Kole Taylor was certainly indicative of that schematic shift.

