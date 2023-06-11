MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s coaching staff is red-hot on the recruiting trail.

Neal Brown’s staff secured a commitment for the 2024 recruiting class for the third consecutive day. Sunday’s announcement came from New Jersey defensive lineman Elijah Kinsler.

Kinsler tweeted he is “1,000% COMMITTED” to WVU when he announced his decision Sunday afternoon.

Kinsler, a native of Oradell, New Jersey, located less than one hour away from New York City, stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He is a consensus three-star defensive lineman, and is rated as one of the 25 best recruits in the state of New Jersey by 247Sports, Rivals, and On3.com.

The rising high school senior recently visited Pitt, who had also offered Kinsler. The defensive lineman was in the Steel City for an official visit on June 8, six days after he made an official visit to West Virginia. The Mountaineers earned his services three days after he visited the Panthers.

Boston College, Louisville, Miami, and Purdue were among the other schools interested in Kinsler. Defensive line coach Andrew Jackson was the primary recruiter for the Mountaineers.

Kinsler tallied 47 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks as a high school junior this past season for Bergen Catholic High School.

He is the latest commit in WVU’s 2024 recruiting class, which is now six members strong. Defensive end Obinna Onwuka and offensive lineman Kyle Altuner have given their verbal commitments over the past few days.