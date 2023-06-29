MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Offensive lineman Justin Terry called it a long recruiting process, but it took just over a month after receiving his offer from West Virginia for him to commit to the Mountaineers.

Terry announced his commitment to West Virginia Thursday evening, via social media.

Standing at 6-6, and weighing 305 pounds, Terry is ranked as a Top 100 player in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports. The site lists him as a three-star offensive tackle prospect. He is currently unrated by the other major recruiting services.

Terry, a native of Pickerington, Ohio, and a product of Pickerington High School Central, chose to join the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, and others. West Virginia offered him on May 20.

He is the 15th commit in this year’s recruiting class for West Virginia, and the 12th in the month of June. Terry is also the second offensive lineman to commit to the Mountaineers in this recruiting cycle.

WVU’s 2024 recruiting class is rated among the 40 best in the country.