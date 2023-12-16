Matt Moore’s offensive line has received a sizable addition via a verbal commitment Saturday.

Lucas Austin, a 6-7, 265-pound offensive lineman from Sterline, Illinois, has announced his commitment to the WVU football program. Austin made his official visit to Milan Puskar Stadium on December 8, and needed one week’s time to make his decision.

At 6 feet 7 inches tall, Austin would be listed among the tallest players on West Virginia’s roster. Offensive linemen Doug Nester and Johnny Williams IV are also listed at that height, as is tight end Kole Taylor. Fellow offensive linemen Wyatt Milum and Tomas Rimac are listed at 6-6.

Austin is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. The site also rates him as the 12th-best recruit in Illinois and the 32nd-best offensive tackle recruit in the 2024 signing class. Rivals sees Austin as a two-star recruit.

In addition to West Virginia, Air Force, Army, Miami (OH), and Northern Illinois offered the Illinois-native. Northwestern was Austin’s only other Power 5 offer. Rivals also lists Power 5 programs Iowa State, Missouri and Notre Dame as schools that had interest in Austin, though they had not offered him.

As of this writing, West Virginia’s 2024 signing class includes three offensive linemen, all tackles. The early national day is set for Wednesday, Dec. 20 — one week before West Virginia faces North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.