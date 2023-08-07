MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Four of WVU football’s opponents this season are ranked to start the year in the preseason coaches poll by USA Today. That includes Week 1 opponent Penn State.

The Nittany Lions, coming off an 11-2 season, check in at No. 7 in the preseason poll.

West Virginia will then face back-to-back ranked opponents to begin Big 12 play. Texas Tech checks in at No. 24, with national runner-up TCU being ranked No. 16 by the coaches.

Oklahoma, entering its final year in the Big 12 Conference, is ranked 19th in the poll.

West Virginia kicks off the 2023 season at Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2. It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 1992. The game will be nationally televised on NBC.

WVU was picked to finish last in the Big 12 football media preseason poll.