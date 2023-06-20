HC Neal Brown and OL Ja'Quay Hubbard detail the recent European trip to Germany and beyond for eight select WVU football players

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eight Mountaineer football players recently took a once-in-a-lifetime trip across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe as part of the Chambers Elite Climbers program.

Players spent the majority of their 10-day stay across the pond in Germany but also visited Amsterdam, Athens, and Rome.

Quarterback Garrett Greene, bandit Jared Bartlett, and offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard were among the WVU players who went international.

“Coach Brown and his staff did a great job putting together the 5th Quarter Program that really just allows athletes to market themselves and get into the business world,” Hubbard said. “It was a great experience, and hopefully, we can do it again next year.”

In his appearance Tuesday on the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, WVU head coach Neal Brown explained how the international trip came about. Contributions from notable West Virginia alumnus John Chambers and his wife Elaine made it possible.

“He wanted to take this elite group of guys that were really intentional about their off-field development, and really career driven, and he wanted to give them new experiences, once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” said Brown. “And give them the opportunity to get in front of decision-makers in the corporate world.”

This wasn’t the first trip or experience through the program. Some of those same players have taken trips to Pittsburgh and New York City for face-to-face meetings with leaders and executives. Part of the program also includes giving back to the community in Morgantown, and spending time with businessmen and women in the University City.

As for the trip abroad, Brown described it as a mix of business and pleasure. The players had several business-like or work-oriented interactions. They also did some traveling to six different cities in Germany, other European cities, and historic landmarks like the Roman Colosseum.

“We went to Calone, and we got to check out the cathedral,” said Hubbard. “It was roughly 600-and-something steps up, so when we reached the top it was like we just did a Mike [Joseph] workout. I’ll tell you what, it was a lot, but it was a great time, a great experience [and] great food.”

Hubbard added that European pastries are different than ones often found in the U.S. He found them not as heavy on the stomach, meaning he could purchase an extra one or two if he felt so inclined.

Asked to detail his favorite food he tried on the trip, his answer was not the typical meal you hear people talk about when they travel overseas.

“There’s this thing called a pork knuckle. I think that’s the English translation,” he said. “It’s basically this big pork ball, it’s all-you-can-get. You don’t really need sides because the main dish is going to fill you up.”

Brown visited the players during their time in Germany, and said being in Berlin — visiting the Berlin Wall and going over some of the country’s history — was among the highlights of the trip for him.

On Tuesday, West Virginia announced the second group of Chambers Elite Climbers. The group includes quarterback Nicco Marchiol, defensive lineman Sean Martin, and tight end Kole Taylor.