Head coach Neal Brown walks across the field at Milan Puskar Stadium during the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 23, 2022. (Photo Ryan Decker)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU football players reported to campus on Sunday and fall camp officially kicks off on Monday.

Neal Brown will give his thoughts following the opening day of practice. His press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The start of camp will also mark one month until the start of the 2022 season. The Backyard Brawl is set for Sept. 1 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

As practice for the upcoming season is less than 24 hours away, here’s a refresher of some of the top stories of the summer leading up to fall camp: