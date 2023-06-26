Director of athletics also provides update on contract status of remaining assistant coaches

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Interim WVU men’s basketball head coach Josh Eilert is set to make roughly $1.5 million over the course of his contract, according to the university’s director of athletics.

Speaking at a media conference Monday, Wren Baker also shared that the terms of Eilert’s contract will span a 10-month period. The agreement will keep Eilert as interim head coach through the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at which time Baker will once again begin a national search for WVU’s next permanent men’s basketball head coach.

“He would have taken probably whatever we would have offered,” Baker said of Eilert. “I think the lowest Big 12 salary was around $2 million, but we wanted to be fair to him. It’s going to be a hard job, and we recognize that.”

Baker joked that Eilert, a Kansas native and former Kansas State Wildcat, “can afford some farm equipment, if he decides to do that.”

WVU’s first-year director of athletics did not disclose any additional information about the terms of Eilert’s contract, but noted further details will be published soon.

The remaining assistant coaches on the WVU men’s basketball staff are all currently working under contracts that were set to expire June 30. Baker, however, also noted that he had previously informed those assistants that their employment with the university will not expire at the end of the month due to the present circumstances.

“On a personal level, as a human being, that really bothered me for those guys,” Baker said. “This [Huggins’ resignation] happened, they didn’t do anything wrong.”

Eilert was named interim head coach on Saturday, a move that brought two simultaneous coaching searches to an end — one that was a national search, and the other a search to find the program’s top internal candidate.

The longtime WVU assistant will, on an interim basis, fill a coaching role left vacant after hall of fame coach Bob Huggins resigned and retired after a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh on June 16.