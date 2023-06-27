MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — First-year WVU director of athletics Wren Baker shared a general update on the university’s athletic department Monday following his joint media session with interim men’s basketball coach Josh Eilert.

Though most of Baker’s comments in this update revolved around the men’s basketball coaching search — and another future coaching search that’s likely to begin after the 2023-24 season — the athletic director did share insight into various other topics.

Baker, who replaced former WVU director of athletics Shane Lyons in December, said he loves his new job and loves living in West Virginia, despite the fact that he’s been abruptly forced to replace both of the school’s head basketball coaches in a matter of months.

He also shared additional thoughts on the status of the Mountaineer Athletic Club, navigating coaching changes during the transfer portal and NIL era and the future of student-athlete compensation in college athletics.

