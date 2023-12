MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University fifth-year forward Akok Akok has been cleared to play in tonight’s Backyard Brawl against Pitt.

Akok suffered a medical condition in the charity exhibition game against George Mason on Oct. 27. Since then, Akok has undergone extensive evaluation of this condition and met with multiple physicians. After several expert opinions, he has been able to return to play in games.