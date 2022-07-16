MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Alek Manoah recorded his 10th win of the year on Friday as result of seven strong innings in his final start of the first half of the Major League Baseball season.

Manoah struck out six, and allowed just one run on four hits to move to 10-4 on the year.

The former Mountaineer ace enters the MLB All-Star break as one of the top pitchers in the American League, and is having one of the best seasons that a WVU alum has ever had in the big leagues.

Manoah is one of just eight pitchers across the MLB who has reached double-digit wins in the first half of this season. He is tied for second in the AL in winning decisions on the mound.

The Toronto starter ranks sixth in the MLB with a 2.28 earned run average, seventh with a 0.96 WHIP, and is tied for second with 15 quality starts.

Manoah has already surpassed the number of innings he threw in his first year in the big leagues. In 2021, Manoah tossed 111 2/3 innings over 20 starts. So far this year, he has thrown 114 2/3 innings in two fewer starts.

The big right-hander has also surrendered 10 fewer runs, and 11 fewer earned runs, this year than he did all of last season.

Manoah has surrendered two or fewer earned runs in 15 of his 18 starts. He had seven starts in which he allowed five or fewer hits and issued two or fewer walks. He also struck out at least six hitters in 10 starts, and recorded at least one out in the sixth inning in 17 of his 18 starts.

Manoah also continues to enjoy success against AL East foes, as he pitches in the best division in baseball.

Over eight starts that have spanned 43 1/3 innings, Manoah has limited AL East batters to a .155 batting average, and struck out 43 would-be hitters, while allowing just eight earned runs and issuing just nine walks.

Manoah’s great first half has led him to become just the second-ever WVU alum to be named an MLB All-Star. If he appears in Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic, it would make him the first former Mountaineer to ever play in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

John Means, West Virginia’s first All-Star, was 7-4 through 82 2/3 innings with a 2.50 ERA and 69 strikeouts prior to the All-Star break in 2019.

The MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, beginning at 8 p.m. on FOX from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.