2023 Football Season Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Co-hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker share their players to watch for the Mountaineer football team in 2023, and look ahead to an exciting slate of nonconference action. The regular season kicks off for WVU Sept. 2 at Penn State.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the 2023 Backyard Brawl against Pitt and the Gold and Blue mini-packages are officially sold out.

Single-game tickets for WVU’s home games against Duquesne, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, BYU and Cincinnati are still on sale at WVUGAME.com or 1-800-WVU GAME.

Fans still looking to purchase single-game tickets for the WVU-Pitt matchup are reminded to visit SeatGeek.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.

WVU opens the ’23 home slate against Duquesne on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. The game has been designated as a Family Day. One Family Day pack features four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per package, depending on seat location. CLICK HERE to purchase a Family Day package.