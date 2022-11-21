MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Season tickets and mini-packages for the 2023 West Virginia University baseball season are now on sale.

Fans can join the excitement of WVU baseball at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark by purchasing tickets at WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum. Season tickets are for all 24 home games, while mini-packages include between four and 10 games per package.

For the full, 24-game, home schedule, season tickets are $150 each for reserved seating in the five sections behind home plate and $120 for reserved seating behind the first- and third-base dugouts. WVU faculty and staff members can purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $120 behind home plate and $96 behind the dugouts. Discounted tickets for faculty and staff can only be purchased in person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

Three different mini-packages also are available for fans again this season: Flex mini-pack, Friday Night Lights mini-pack and Mountaineer mini-pack.

The Flex mini-package is 10 tickets for $50 and allows fans to purchase 10 tickets and use them at any combination of games. Specific seat locations will be redeemable at the gate on game days on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Friday Night Lights mini-package includes tickets to all four Friday Big 12 games. The package is $24 for seats behind home plate and $20 behind the dugouts. This season, WVU is set to play host to conference foes Kansas (April 7-9), TCU (April 21-23), Oklahoma (May 5-7) and Texas Tech (May 12-14) at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineer mini-package features tickets to each Saturday Big 12 contest, as well as the Penn State game on Tuesday, April 25. The five-game package costs $30 behind home plate and $25 behind the dugouts.

All seating at Monongalia County Ballpark is reserved.

Priority season tickets are available to 2022-23 Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members and 2022 WVU baseball season-ticket holders. Fans can keep their previous seat locations by renewing by Friday, Jan. 13. Of note, 2022 WVU baseball season-ticket holders can now log in to their account at WVUGAME.com to renew their season tickets under the “Season Renewals” tab and will also receive a renewal mailing in the coming weeks. Fans also can purchase new season tickets now.

Seat locations for season tickets will be allocated based on MAC annual giving level and priority points rank within each giving level. Seat locations will be assigned to non-MAC members following the completion of the priority allocation process.

The Mountaineers’ 2023 home opener is slated for Wednesday, March 8, against Canisius. In addition to its four Big 12 series at home, WVU also plays host to Minnesota (March 10-12), Hofstra (March 21-22), Xavier (March 24-26), Marshall (March 28), Penn State (April 25) and Pitt (May 3) in nonconference action.

The complete 2023 schedule, with game times, can be found by visiting WVUsports.com. All dates and times are subject to change. Of note, single-game tickets will go on sale in the coming months.