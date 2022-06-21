MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU men’s basketball season ticket holders can now renew their season tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 season online at WVUGAME.com.

By renewing online, fans will save $10 off the order fee and have the opportunity to sign up for an interest-free monthly payment plan. For more details on 2022 payment plans, visit WVUsports.com/PaymentPlan.

The priority renewal deadline is Friday, July 29, and ticket renewal statements for the 2022-23 WVU men’s basketball 17 regular season home game campaign will be mailed to current season ticket holders in early July.

WVU Faculty and Staff also now will be able to renew their season tickets online at WVUGAME.com. Fans who have not previously renewed their tickets online will receive instructions in the upcoming renewal mailing. Those who have previously renewed their tickets online can log in to their account using the email address and password they used to create their online account.

Some lower level and premium seating locations may not be eligible to renew online. Those customers can return the paper renewal form or call 1-800-WVU GAME.

The season ticket renewal process is once again taking place this summer to give men’s basketball season ticket holders the opportunity to participate in the Optional Seat Selection Process in September. Information on the Optional Seat Selection Process will be included in the upcoming renewal mailing. MAC members and men’s basketball season ticket holders will receive instructions on how they can potentially upgrade their seats using an interactive website during the new Optional Seat Selection Process in September.

West Virginia will play 17 regular season home games and an exhibition at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers open the regular season against Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 7. The 2022-23 home schedule features matchups with defending national champion Kansas, and five other 2022 NCAA tournament teams from the Big 12 Conference: Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech, TCU and Iowa State. The nonconference slate is highlighted by matchups with Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in addition to games with UAB and Navy.

New season tickets will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Fans can place a $99 season ticket deposit today by contacting the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU GAME or by visiting WVUGAME.com.