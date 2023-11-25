MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time since he was originally ruled ineligible to play this season in October, RaeQuan Battle wrote about his current battle with the NCAA.

Battle wrote a lengthy social media post Saturday afternoon, in which he described the three options he had over the offseason, that West Virginia is a “second home,” and pleaded his case for why he should be eligible to play this year.

“My hope is that the NCAA will understand what it is doing is wrong, that it will realize it is going against everything it is supposed to stand for when it made this decision, and it will look at the facts and reverse itself,” Battle wrote. “But more than that, even if I never play another game of basketball, I will not go quietly.”

Battle came to West Virginia this offseason after a two-year stint at Montana State, a team he led to the NCAA Tournament last year. Before that, he spent two seasons at Washington. After last season’s NCAA Tournament run, his former coach, Danny Sprinkle, accepted a new position at Utah State.

As Battle wrote, that left him with three options: stay at Montana State, follow Sprinkle, or transfer elsewhere.

“When [Spinkle] accepted a new role at another university, it took an immediate toll on me, and it became obvious to me that I would struggle greatly staying in the same place without him,” Battle wrote. “Several mental health counselors I worked with agreed that seeking a new school would be the best thing for my mental health.”

Battle’s mental health has been a subject of discussion throughout his battle for immediate eligibility.

West Virginia interim head coach Josh Eilert spoke at length about his concern for Battle’s mental health on Friday.

“It’s a huge drag on him, and I feel like he’s starting to lose that hope, and I worry like hell for RaeQuan and his mindset,” Eilert said. “It’s sad. It’s really sad.”

According to Battle, with the option of staying at Montana State not viable, he looked to follow his former coach to Utah State. However, according to Battle, that also became a non-option when he learned his graduation date would be “significantly set back” there.

That left Battle with one choice, to transfer to another school. West Virginia University became that school.

“When I visited West Virginia University, I was candid about my personal struggles and academic goals. In response, the staff detailed the support that would be provided to me and assured me that I could graduate on time,” wrote Battle.

“I chose WVU after a careful search process and a thorough evaluation of my options, because my counselors and I felt I needed to attend a school that offered me the best opportunities for my well-being,” he continued. “I chose WVU in no small part because of their commitment and facilities to help me deal with those personal issues in a constructive way.”

Battle’s eligibility appeal was denied by the NCAA earlier this week. Eilert and WVU director of athletics Wren Baker released a joint statement.

Eilert, Battle and WVU refuse to give up hope that Battle will play for the Mountaineers this season.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey posted to social media that he would coordinate efforts with Battle’s attorneys on the next steps.

Battle did not state in his post what is next in his situation, though he did end his post this way.

“At a minimum I will be one more Native American voice shouting into the ears of an institution that is all too oblivious of its failings and prejudices. Thank you to all those who have supported me, including my past and current coaches and fans and the people of West Virginia, who have embraced me with open arms.”