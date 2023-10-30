The Big 12 announced its weekly football awards Monday, and WVU cornerback Beanie Bishop was recognized twice.

Bishop won both the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week. He is the first Mountaineer to earn a conference award this season.

Against UCF, the Minnesota transfer recorded his third and fourth interceptions of the season, and he gained over 50 yards combined on the two interception returns. He became the first Mountaineers since 2021 to record two interceptions in one game.

He also tallied four tackles and a pass breakup.

He leads the Big 12 in passes defended (16) and pass breakups (12), and he is tied for second in interceptions.