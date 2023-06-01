Best Virginia poses for a team photo after winning the regional title. (PHOTO: Ben Solomon/TBT)

West Virginia University’s men’s basketball alumni team, Best Virginia, is set to face the Maryland alumni team as part of the Alumni Basketball League (ABL) this summer. The ABL a league exclusively for college basketball alumni.

The game serves in place of the exhibition contest that Best Virginia normally plays ahead of The Basketball Tournament play.

Best Virginia will face College Park Boys on July 15 at 7 p.m. ET at Joe Retton Arena on the campus of Fairmont State University.

The Alumni Basketball League announced the matchup via Twitter on Thursday afternoon. Tickets are available to be purchased through the Alumni Basketball League’s website.

Best Virginia will serve as one of eight TBT regional hosts later in July at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. The West Virginia Regional is slated for July 25-30.