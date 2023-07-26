MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There was always going to be drama if Best Virginia advanced to The Basketball Tournament’s Round of 32, and that was confirmed Tuesday night when both the West Virginia and Marshall alumni led their TBT teams to victory.

No. 1 Best Virginia will take on No. 4 Herd That (Marshall alumni) on Thursday night in a rematch of last year’s Round of 32 matchup between the two teams in which Best Virginia won 89-79.

The winner will advance to TBT’s quarterfinal against either Challenge ALS: Florida or Sideline Cancer in Wheeling on Saturday.

Best Virginia vs. Herd That TBT game information

Date: July 27

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia

Best Virginia’s all-time TBT record: 7-3 (fourth appearance)

Herd That’s all-time TBT record: 5-3 (fourth appearance)

TV/Stream: ESPN+

Former north central West Virginia standout players to compete in TBT

Best Virginia vs. Herd That preview

The rematch is set, and while Best Virginia’s first-round game went down to the wire, Herd That took care of business in a less stressful manner against Zoo Crew (Pitt alumni) in round one.

Herd That won 86-71 behind a 27-point performance from former Houston point guard Rob Gray.

“Herd That [is] very good,” Best Virginia head coach James Long said. “They’ve added a couple pieces that change it. I’d say talent wise, they’re as good as anyone in this region. That’s not even an argument. Rob Gray won a Euro Cup with Monaco. John Elmore is incredible, as we all know. Jacorey Williams averaged 18 [points] and eight [rebounds] in [the] first league in Italy. [James] Kelly was a problem last year. You got JP Tokoto playing for Tel Aviv…They have a team.”

Last year, Best Virginia controlled the flow of the game for its duration, leading by as many as 21 points. Kelly was the game’s leading scorer last year with 23 points, while John Flowers and Kevin Jones of Best Virginia each tallied 17 points.

In what could be his final year playing in TBT, Jones dominated the court for Best Virginia on Tuesday, scoring 22 points with 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Best Virginia newcomer Erik Stevenson scored 16 points and hauled in 11 rebounds fresh off a strong performance in the NBA Summer League with the San Antonio Spurs. With Best Virginia down 68-67 in the Elam Ending portion of Tuesday’s game against DuBois Dream, Stephenson nailed a game-winning three-pointer to reach the target score of 70.