Everything you need to know before Best Virginia faces the Marshall alumi team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s the matchup that basketball fans in West Virginia and beyond have been asking for since 2020. And it’s finally happening this week.

Best Virginia – the West Virginia University men’s basketball alumni squad – will face off against Marshall alumni group, Herd That, on Tuesday.

A shot at $1 million dollars is on the line, but state bragging rights, and smack talk between two passionate fan bases, are on the line, as well.

Best Virginia vs. Herd That TBT game information

Date: July 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia

Best Virginia’s all-time TBT record: 4-2 (third appearance)

Herd That’s all-time TBT record: 4-2 (third appearance)

TV: ESPN3

Stream: WatchESPN

Best Virginia vs. Herd That preview

This isn’t your average TBT game. There is no love lost between the two fan bases.

This is also a potential matchup that was circled as soon as the West Virginia Regional schedule was released.

Of course, there is a collegiate aspect to this game.

West Virginia University men’s hoops teams have won each of the last six and 10 of the last 11 meetings against the Herd on the hardwood. But the lone Marshall victory during that stretch came in Charleston in 2011, with Best Virginia founding members Kevin Jones and John Flowers on the court that night.

As for TBT action, both Herd That and Best Virginia survived their first-round matchups.

Fourth-seeded Herd That won by six points, 77-71, over fifth-seeded Founding Fathers.

A few hours later, No. 1 seed Best Virginia entered the locker room at halftime only up by five points over No. 8 seed Virginia Dream. But after outscoring its opponent by 19 in the third quarter, Best Virginia coasted to a thirty-point victory in the Round of 64.

This will be the first time that Best Virginia and Herd That have faced in The Basketball Tournament. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a true rivalry feel to this game.

Flowers told reporters on Monday, “It’s no competition. We’re going to kill them. It’s going to be a good game, but we’re going to kill them.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET in Charleston on Tuesday