FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Kevin Jones, John Flowers, and Jonathon Holton all scored at least 20 points Saturday night in Best Virginia’s pre-TBT tune-up game. The WVU men’s basketball alumni team hosted the University of Maryland alumni squad known as the College Park Boys at Joe Retton Arena on the campus of Fairmont State University.

Holton recorded a double-double, tallying 21 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Jones netted a team-high 28 points, and Flowers chipped in 20 in Best Virginia’s 130-100 victory.

Current WVU assistant coach Alex Ruoff was the only Best Virginia player to not finish the contest in double figures scoring-wise. However, in addition to his five points, he tied Teyvon Myers with a game-best eight assists, tied with one of his teammates for a game-high four steals, and collected nine rebounds.

Best Virginia started the game red-hot, jumping out to a 13-3 lead, and shot 50 percent from the floor in the first quarter. They led by 13 points after one, and had a 17-point lead entering halftime.

The WVU alumni shot 47.2 percent from the floor for the game, and made 33.3 percent of their three-point attempts. Flowers led the way with four made 3-pointers.

Best Virginia will begin TBT play on July 25 at 7 p.m. ET at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. The West Virginia alums will take on DuBois Dream (Western PA) in the first round. A second-round matchup against Herd That (Marshall) or Zoo Crew (Pitt) is ensured if Best Virginia can win its opening game of the tournament.

Final stat lines for each Best Virginia player from Saturday night are listed below:

Kevin Jones – 28 PTS, 10-19 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5 REB, 3 AST

Jonathan Holton – 21 PTS, 9-14 FG, 2-3 3PT, 10 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL

John Flowers – 20 PTS, 8-15 FG, 4-9 3PT, 6 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL

Esa Ahmad – 16 PT, 7-11, 0-1 3PT, 5 REB, 4 STL

Teyvon Myers – 14 PT, 6-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 7 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL

Kedrian Johnson – 14 PT, 4-10 FG, 3-8 3PT, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL

Sean McNeil – 12 PT, 5-21 FG, 2-13 3PT, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL

Alex Ruoff – 5 PT, 2-9 FG, 1-6 3PT, 9 REB, 8 AST, 4 STL