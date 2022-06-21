(Photos by Ben Solomon/TBT. Graphic by Joey Rather/Gold and Blue Nation.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Basketball Tournament has released Best Virginia’s roster for the 2022 TBT, which begins in July.

According to the competition’s website, Best Virginia’s roster has been locked in with 10 players, three assistant coaches and a head coach.

The biggest surprise on the coaching staff is the inclusion of Mountaineer immortal Jevon Carter, who recently completed his fourth season in the NBA. Before he turned pro, Carter became the first Power 5 men’s basketball player to eclipse 1,500 points, 500 assists, 500 rebounds and 300 steals in a career.

Carter will join Best Virginia assistants Da’Sean Butler, another former WVU star, and Dave Tallman, a state championship-winning head coach at Morgantown High, on the bench. WVU Tech head coach James Long returns to Best Virginia as its head coach for another summer.

The 10 players on the roster have been assigned the following numbers:

1 – D’Angelo Hunter (6-7 F, played at Navarro College, WVU & Nicholls State)

2 – Devin Ebanks (6-9 F, played at WVU from 2008-10)

3 – Juwan Staten (6-1 G, played at Dayton from 2010-11 and WVU from 2012-15)

4 – Jamel Morris (6-4 G, played at Glenville State and Fairmont State)

5 – Jaysean Paige (6-2 G, played at WVU from 2014-2016)

10 – Jermaine Haley (6-7 F, played at WVU from 2018-20)

15 – Tanner McGrew (6-8 F, played at West Virginia Wesleyan College from 2013-16)

21 – Kevin Jones (6-8 F, played at WVU from 2008-12)

34 – Kaleb Wesson (6-10 F, played at Ohio State from 2017-20)

41 – John Flowers (6-8 F, played at WVU from 2007-11)

Greg Richardson is the general manager of Best Virginia.

The West Virginia Regional is scheduled to begin July 24 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The full TBT bracket will be reveal Wednesday.