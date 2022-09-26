Both WVU basketball programs will begin conference play on New Year's Eve

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia University Director of Athletics/Associate Vice President Shane Lyons and the women’s basketball team, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, released the 2022-23 league schedule on Monday.

The Mountaineers begin this year’s conference slate on Saturday, Dec. 31, as they play host to Oklahoma for a New Year’s Eve showdown inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

WVU then embarks on a two-game road trip, beginning with a Wednesday, Jan. 4, contest against Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. West Virginia concludes the two-game swing on Saturday, Jan. 7, against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Mountaineers return to Morgantown on Tuesday, Jan. 10, for a matchup against TCU at 7 p.m. West Virginia then plays host to Baylor five days later on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m., inside the WVU Coliseum. WVU’s game against BU will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.

Following a Wednesday, Jan. 18, game against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, WVU welcomes Texas Tech to Morgantown on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Mountaineers and Lady Raiders’ tip time will be announced at a later date.

A week later, West Virginia travels to Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 28, to square off against TCU inside Schollmaier Arena.

After the Mountaineers return home for a Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting with Texas at 7 p.m., they are set to make a two-game trek to Oklahoma. WVU opens the trip on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Norman, when it squares off against Oklahoma inside the Lloyd Noble Center. West Virginia wraps up its time in the Sooner State on Tuesday, Feb. 7, when it takes on Oklahoma State inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The Mountaineers then return to Morgantown for the next two games. West Virginia plays host to Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 11, before welcoming Kansas to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. WVU and ISU’s tip time will be announced at a later date.

WVU then travels to Texas on Sunday, Feb. 19, for its first-ever contest inside the Moody Center in Austin. Tipoff against the Longhorns is set for 4 p.m, and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. The Mountaineers will continue their road trip on Wednesday, Feb. 22, against Texas Tech inside United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

West Virginia’s final homestand of the season begins Saturday, Feb. 25, against Kansas State at 6 p.m. The Mountaineers wrap up their home schedule on Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m.

WVU is set to conclude its 2022-23 regular season on Saturday, March 4, as the team travels to Waco, Texas, to do battle with Baylor inside the Ferrell Center.

The Mountaineers open postseason play from March 9-12, for the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship inside Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Remaining road game times and additional broadcast information will be announced at a later date.