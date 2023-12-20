In his first recruiting cycle with the Mountaineers, WVU's wide receiver coach landed four high school commits for his room, including a Signing Day surprise

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Countless people had a hand in putting together West Virginia’s 2024 signing class.

Credit can be doled out to digital and creative folks within WVU’s social media departments; people who focus solely on recruiting, like Trey Neyer and Ken Signoretti — WVU’s lead and assistant directors of recruiting — and Drew Fabianich, West Virginia’s general manager and director of scouting; director of player relations Rasheed Marshall played a role, too; Mike Joseph and the athletic training staff did as well; and on-field coaches like ShaDon Brown, Jordan Lesley, Matt Moore, Blaine Stewart, and head coach Neal Brown can’t be forgotten. Director of Athletics Wren Baker also plays a part. That list is just the tip of the iceberg.

Two coaches stood out to Neal Brown as he assessed the fruits of his program’s labor in assembling the 2024 recruiting class.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott, who has played a pivotal role in the commitment of countless players in his five years with the Mountaineers, is one.

The other is wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. Hired last offseason, Marshall, in his first full year coaching and recruiting with WVU, has already proven Neal Brown’s initial beliefs to be correct.

“I said this when I hired him, I think he can be an elite recruiter, and I think he’s going to continue to rise. He does a great job from a teaching standpoint, he can relate, he’s an extremely effective communicator, he’s got a big picture, and he’s really hungry,” Brown said Wednesday.

Marshall has already proven to be vital to the success of the West Virginia football team in multiple ways.

Marshall immediately hit the ground running in recruiting. West Virginia landed four wide receiver commits as part of its 2024 signing class on Wednesday. Among them was a big surprise in four-star wideout Ric’Darious “DayDay” Farmer out of Melbourne, Florida.

Brown credits Marshall and Scott for staying on Farmer, who was initially committed to Pitt and was most recently committed to Big 12 foe UCF. According to Brown, flipping Farmer from the Knights to the Mountaineers was the culmination of more than two years of recruiting efforts by his staff.

Marshall played a key role in bringing Farmer to Morgantown.

“I think if you had to ask, Chad did a lot of the leg work, but then Bilal came in and did a lot of the finishing to get DayDay signed today,” Brown noted.

This fall, Marshall was also tasked with developing highly touted prospects Rodney Gallagher III and Traylon Ray into productive collegiate wide receivers. The pair combined for 25 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns, and added 15 rushing attempts for 87 yards. Both players saw their roles expand toward the end of the season, and Ray became one of West Virginia’s primary deep threats at times.

Redshirt freshman Hudson Clement also blossomed into a collegiate playmaker under Marshall’s guidance. Clement, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship immediately after his breakout performance in the rain against Duquesne, finished this season third on the team in receiving yards (391) and fourth in catches (17).

“I think Bilal Marshall has quietly done a great job in that room, handling that room,” Brown said. “That room’s getting close, and I like these additions that we’ve added today.”

In addition to a four-star wideout like Farmer, Marshall helped WVU land three-star pass catchers Keyshawn Robinson (Ranson, West Virginia) and Brandon Rehmann (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania). Robinson tallied more than 1,600 receiving yards over the last three years for Jefferson High School. Rehmann averaged nearly 18 yards per catch as a high school senior, and scored seven touchdowns.

Dom Collins, another in-state product out of Princeton, West Virginia, was added to the signing class Wednesday. Collins burst onto the scene this fall, tallying 1,897 receiving yards in his senior season.

This is the first time since the 2021 recruiting cycle that West Virginia has signed four high school wide receivers.

Marshall also recently helped WVU secure the talents of former Oklahoma State wideout Jaden Bray.