The accolades continue to roll in for two of West Virginia’s most productive players this year.

Cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. and center Zach Frazier each earned spots on this year’s Associated Press All-American teams.

Bishop, who leads the country in passes defended (24) and pass breakups (20), earned a spot on the AP’s Second Team.

Frazier, who continues to be viewed as the best center in the Big 12, earned placement on the AP’s Third Team. The Fairmont, West Virginia, native earned numerous preseason All-American honors. This is his second post-season All-American nod in 2023. He also earned All-America honors as a sophomore in 2021 and as a freshman in 2020.

They are West Virginia’s first AP All-Americans since Darius Stills (First Team) and Tykee Smith (Third Team) earned that distinction in 2020. Bishop is the first Mountaineer cornerback to earn AP All-American status since Rasul Douglas in 2016. Frazier is the first WVU center to be recognized by the Associated Press since Tyler Orlosky that same season.

West Virginia’s All-American duo are two of 10 players from the Big 12 to earn AP All-American status this season.

Bishop and Frazier both earned other All-American accolades on Monday. Bishop was named a First Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. Frazier received All-American recognition from the Action Network.

Bishop’s All-American tally now stands at three this season.