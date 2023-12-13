West Virginia University redshirt senior cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. and junior center Zach Frazier were named to The Sporting News All-America Second Team, respectively, as announced by the organization.



Bishop and Frazier become the first Mountaineers to earn Sporting News All-America honors since Darius Stills and Tykee Smith were honored as first- and second-team selections in 2020 and the 18th and 19th in WVU history. They become the third set of WVU players to earn a spot on one of the two teams (Steve Slaton and Dan Mozes were first teamers in 2006).

Bishop, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, is the first WVU cornerback to earn Sporting News All-America honors in school history and first defensive back since Smith. Frazier is the third center to be recognized from WVU, first since Mozes in 2006 and seventh offensive lineman.

This recent honor for Bishop marks the fourth (Walter Camp – first team, FWAA – first team, AP – second team) of the five All-America teams that make up the consensus team. He also is WVU’s 49th All-America selection since 2002. The program now has 112 All-Americans overall. Bishop was previously named to All-America teams by the College Football Network and Bleacher Report (first team) and USA Today and FOX Sport (second team).

Bishop, a 2023 All-Big 12 Conference first team performer, became the first Mountaineer to earn FWAA All-America honors since Darius Stills and Tykee Smith were named to the team in 2020. He also is the 16th WVU player to be honored by the FWAA, including 11 first-team honorees.

Bishop, a 2023 All-Big 12 Conference First Team performer also was a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. He played his final season at West Virginia in 2023 after transferring from Minnesota. He started all 12 games for the Mountaineers and led the nation in passes defended (24), pass breakups (20), forced incompletions (17) and ball-hawk rate (interceptions and forced incompletions combined). He currently needs two more breakups to become WVU’s single-season leader with 22, currently held by Brian King (21, 2003). He is ranked No. 16 nationally in interceptions (4).

He posted 13 pass breakups over the last six games and tied the school record with five pass breakups against BYU and also had four against Oklahoma State. He was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Co-Newcomer of the Week for the UCF game when he finished with two interceptions and a pass breakup.

Frazier, a three-year captain and two-time Iron Mountaineer Award winner, has played in 47 career games, including starting 45 games and 37 straight at center. He has led the team in knockdowns each of the past three years, registering more than 170 during that time. He has allowed only one sack during the past two years and four over his entire career.

Frazier’s second-team honor is the second on the consensus All-America list for him. He also was named to the Action Network First Team and the USA Today, The Athletic, SI.com, FOX Sports and College Football Network Second Teams. Frazier was a finalist for the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Award and the NFF Scholar-Athlete Team and a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy and the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award.



Frazier, a three-time All-Big 12 performer, including first-team selection in 2022 and 2023, is a two-time All-American selection. He earned second-team honors in 2021 by Walter Camp Football Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association.

A Fairmont, West Virginia native, Frazier has been the stalwart on WVU’s offensive line, which leads Power 5 in rushing yards, per game at 234.3 yards per game and No. 7 nationally in fewest sacks allowed, in 2023. That same offensive line was the only group in the Big 12 to finish with more than 2,000 rushing yards in conference games (2,211).

He was named WVU’s Offensive Lineman of the Week six times in 2023, 16 times over his career, and earned an invite to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

West Virginia’s Sporting News All-American First Team Selections

2020 – Darius Stills, DT

2017 – David Sills V, WR

2014 – Kevin White, WR

2010 – Robert Sands, S

2006 – Dan Mozes, OC, Steve Slaton, Running Back

2003 – Grant Wiley, LB

1992 – Mike Compton, OL

1984 – Willie Drewery, Special Teams

1983 – Paul Woodside, PK

1982 – Darryl Talley, LB

1970 – Dale Farley, LB

1955 – Bruce Bosely, T

West Virginia’s Sporting News All-American Second Team Selections

2023 – Beanie Bishop Jr., CB

2023 – Zach Frazier, OL

2020 – Tykee Smith, S

2007 – Ryan Stanchek, OT

2005 – Garin Justin, OT

1988 – Brian Smider, OT