The doubles pair of sophomore Camilla Bossi and senior Ting-Pei Chang of the West Virginia University tennis team head to Cary, North Carolina, for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) Women’s All-American Championships from Oct. 5-9, at the Cary Tennis Center.

Live streams of the matches will be available at WVUsports.com. Cracked Racquets will provide a Crosscourt Cast of the main draw here.

This marks the first time WVU has had a doubles pair qualify for the tournament. Program firsts aren’t new to the tandem, as Bossi and Chang made their debut on the ITA’s doubles rankings at No. 42, on March 23, 2022, to secure their place in WVU’s record books. The duo went on to earn the honor five consecutive times during the spring slate. Most recently, they appeared on the ITA Preseason Doubles Rankings tied for No. 37, marking another program first.

Since 1983, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships have featured the nation’s top NCAA Division I players and have been a pioneer in women’s college tennis. The event has created milestones that over the years have directly influenced the popularity of women’s collegiate tennis.

Results will be posted on WVUsports.com at the conclusion of each day.

