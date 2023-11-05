WVU bashes BYU, becomes bowl eligible – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers produced their most complete performance of the season against BYU, winning 37-7 in their penultimate home game of 2023. Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone react to the victory and head coach Neal Brown's postgame thoughts.

West Virginia is going bowling.

By thrashing visiting BYU by 30 points Saturday night at Milan Puskar Stadium, the Mountaineers earned their sixth win of the season and secured a spot in the postseason.

Of course, WVU won’t know its postseason destination until the end of the regular season. However, now that the Mountaineers are bowl-bound, here is the postseason-related information we do know with three weeks left in the regular season.

Bowl game ticket information

According to West Virginia University, priority requests for football season ticket holders and Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members will be released on Sunday, Dec. 3, after WVU’s bowl destination is determined. Ticket information for the general public will be released on the same day.

WVU advises fans to visit WVU Football Bowl Central for the most up-to-date information from the university’s athletics department.

Seats through WVU will be allocated based on MAC membership level and priority points. Fans have until Monday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. ET to either increase their annual giving level ranking with the MAC or become a member of the MAC.

Big 12 bowl game tie-ins

In addition to a spot in the College Football Playoff and/or a New Year’s Six game, the Big 12 Conference has tie-ins with eight bowl games. Those games are listed below.

(Note: Games listed with an * are “flex picks” with more than two conference affiliations)

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (vs. Pac 12) — Dec. 16, 9:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) — Shreveport, Louisiana

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl * (vs. AAC/C-USA) — Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Fort Worth, Texas

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl * (vs. AAC/ACC/C-USA) — Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) — Dallas, Texas

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (vs. Big Ten) — Dec. 26, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN) — Phoenix, Arizona

TaxAct Texas Bowl (vs. SEC) — Dec. 27, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN) — Houston, Texas

Pop-Tarts Bowl (vs. ACC) — Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN) — Orlando, Florida

Valero Alamo Bowl (vs. Pac 12) — Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN) — San Antonio, Texas

AutoZone Liberty Bowl (vs. SEC) — Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) — Memphis, Tennessee

Big 12 postseason picture

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the top six teams in the Big 12 Conference have already clinched a bowl berth. Those teams are Texas, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Kansas State, and West Virginia.

Two others, Iowa State and BYU, are within one game of postseason eligibility. Four other teams are two games away from a bowl berth. Cincinnati, who West Virginia will face in Morgantown in two weeks, is the only team in the Big 12 that can not achieve six wins on the year.