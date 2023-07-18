Former West Virginia outfielder Braden Barry has signed his first professional baseball contract. Barry posted pictures on his Instagram that he had officially signed his name on the dotted line with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Barry was drafted by Toronto in the eighth round of this year’s MLB Draft. He was taken with the 244th overall pick, making him the third-highest drafted Mountaineer outfielder since the program moved to the Big 12 Conference.

He is the 11th WVU player to be taken in the top 10 rounds of the draft since 2013.

Barry earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors with the Mountaineers this spring. He ranked second on the team in hits (67), doubles (19), and steals (24), and third in runs (57).

The junior center fielder was one of three WVU players to start in all 60 games.

In three seasons with West Virginia, Barry batted for a .282 average with 14 home runs, 76 RBI, 34 doubles, five triples, 44 stolen bases, and a .371 on-base percentage.