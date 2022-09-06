After playing to a pair of shutouts in Alabama last week, two of West Virginia’s best goal-preventing players earned weekly honors from the Big 12 Conference.

Senior Jordan Brewster has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. This marks the fifth time she has earned a weekly honor from the conference.

Additionally, goalkeeper Kayza Massey was named the league’s Goalkeeper of the Week, the second time she has received that recognition.

Brewster not only anchored a defense that played 180 minutes of soccer without relenting a goal, but she scored the Mountaineers’ only goal of the week in the 88th minute against No. 25 Samford.

With aid from the players in front of her, Massey held a pair of Top 25 teams (No. 11 Auburn and 25th ranked Samford) scoreless. In the scoreless draw against the Tigers, Massey recorded a career-high tying seven saves. She then tallied four saves in the next match, to move her shutout streak to three matches in a row.

Massey has now secured 14 shutouts in her collegiate career.

The conference honor was not the only recognition that Brewster received Tuesday.

She was also named to the College Soccer News Team of the Week.

West Virginia is now 3-1-2 on the year, and returns home to play Clemson (3-1-2) on Thursday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The match will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+