Jordan Brewster is running out of room on her bulletin board this preseason.

WVU’s returning All-American earned another nod on Tuesday when TopDrawerSoccer named the fifth-year center-back to its Preseason Best XI First Team. She is the only Mountaineer on the list, and one of two Big 12 competitors to earn the recognition.

This adds to a whole stack of preseason honors for Brewster. On Monday, she was the lone Mountaineer selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, marking her fourth straight appearance on that list. She has earned a spot on all the All-Big 12 teams at the end of all four of her seasons.

Brewster was also named to the United Soccer Coaches’ “Players to Watch” list earlier this summer. She earned the honor along with Bjarne Thiesen of the WVU men’s squad.

Brewster started 20 games for WVU in 2021 and ended the campaign with her second All-American honor.