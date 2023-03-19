Randy Mazey may be looking into playing as many games in North Carolina as he possibly can this season. West Virginia’s scorching-hot lineup continued to put runners and base and bring them around to score at an impressive clip Sunday in the series finale against UNC Greensboro.

West Virginia (15-4) scored eight more runs against the Spartans, bringing their run production to 40 this weekend and a whopping 76 across five games this week.

With Braden Barry leading the way at the plate and the WVU pitching staff giving up just one hit all afternoon, the Mountaineers picked up a ninth consecutive victory. Mazey’s crew won 8-0 as they completed their second-straight weekend series sweep.

Another big day appeared to be in store for WVU’s lineup with how the second inning started. Hitting with the bases loaded and zero outs, Logan Sauve drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Two pitches later, Barry busted the game open with a three-run homer down the left-field line to give WVU a 4-0 lead.

Barry finished the game 2 for 6 at the dish, with two runs scored and three RBI. He had chances to do even more damage, leaving six men on base.

UNC Greensboro (10-10) pitching allowed WVU to load the bases again in the third. Tevin Tucker plated a run when he was hit by a pitch with ducks on the pond. Tucker continued his hot start to the year, batting 2 for 4 with a run scored and two runs batted in.

The Mountaineers once again had the bases full in the sixth inning. Caleb McNeely worked a four-pitch walk to easily drive in a run. Sam White, hitting with no outs, tacked on another run despite grounding into a double play. West Virginia led 7-0 through six innings.

In the meantime, Siegel was letting his defense work for him. The sophomore right-hander forced Spartans hitters to ground into double plays in three-straight innings, beginning in the second. UNCG hitters supplied WVU pitchers with four twin killings throughout the ballgame.

Siegel pitched five innings, giving up just one hit and striking out four. The one base knock he allowed was UNC Greensboro’s only hit of the day. It came in the third inning and was promptly followed by a double play.

Four West Virginia hurlers pitched one inning each in relief. None of the four surrendered a hit, and they allowed just three runners to reach base. WVU pitching faced only two batters over the minimum in the contest.

WVU’s lineup tallied eight runs on 11 hits and left 11 runners on base. The Mountaineers bring their nine-game winning streak back home to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark, where they will host Hofstra for a two-game mid-week set beginning on Tuesday.