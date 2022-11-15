MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s first-ever Big 12 win over Oklahoma came behind some memorable individual performances, including a surprising Mountaineer star.

Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.

Here are this week’s nominees:

QB Garrett Greene

Key stats: 138 passing yards, 1 touchdown; 119 rush yards, 2 touchdowns

The speedy quarterback made a clear difference when he entered the game in the second quarter, giving the Mountaineer offense a little extra life with his feet. He dashed for two touchdowns and threw for another, but his most impressive drive ended in a field goal, when he managed the offense and the clock with his feet and ate almost half of the time in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Greene’s performance turned enough heads to earn him the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week honor.

WR Sam James

Key stats: 3 catches, 90 yards, 1 touchdown; 1 rush, 5 yards

James reaffirmed his importance to West Virginia in just four touches, two of which came at critical times in the second half. Of course, fans will most remember his five-yard rush on a fake punt, which extended a game-tying drive in the third quarter.

James has been one of the biggest pieces for WVU on both offense and special teams as he blocks and tackles on the punt teams.

LB Jasir Cox

Key stats: 12 total tackles, 9 solo stops, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 pass break-up

The fifth-year transfer had his strongest game as a Mountaineer, making a season-high 12 tackles and preventing the Sooner offense from some big runs in the contest. Cox got involved in the pass game as well, breaking up a pass from Dillon Gabriel.

Head coach Neal Brown named Cox WVU’s defensive player of the week.

K Casey Legg

Key stats: 1-for-1 on field goals, 25-yard long, game-winning kick

Mr. Reliable did what he does best — knocking a kick through the uprights. Legg kicked his second game-winner of the season for the Mountaineers in his only attempt of the game, converting a chip shot from the right hash.

Like Greene, Legg also received conference honors as the Big 12’s Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.