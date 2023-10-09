MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Members of the WVU and Morgantown communities are coming together to share stories of Dale Wolfley following his death this past weekend, and two prominent members of WVU football history chimed in Monday.

WVU head football coach Neal Brown and Houston head football coach Dana Holgorsen took time out of their weekly media sessions Monday to honor the life of the former Mountaineer offensive lineman.

“[I am] still probably in a little bit of shock there,” Brown said. “[There was] no bigger supporter of West Virginia football than Dale Wolfley. [He] helped me a lot when I first got here, connecting with former players, and [he] really kind of got our 1891 Club off the ground with Coleman [Barnes], and got some people back involved that hadn’t been involved in a long time. He was the link between a lot of the former players and the current team, and even guys before he played. He had built really good relationships with those guys.”

In addition to his roles at WVU and in the Morgantown sports media community in his post-playing days, Wolfley became involved with Country Roads Trust, the WVU-centered NIL collective that benefits WVU athletes.

He also oversaw the WVU Varsity Club as a staff member of the Mountaineer Athletic Club.

“Through the years, he did a really good job of getting guys back here…He was always the guy that really engaged former players and got them back around the program,” Brown said. “He’ll be missed.”

Former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen – who will play the Mountaineers Thursday as the head coach of Houston – offered his tribute during a Houston media session Monday.

“He was very important to a lot of people and to Mountaineer Nation, so my condolences go out to his family,” Holgorsen said. “He’s going to be missed. I coached two of his kids. He meant a lot to me. I’m sure he was going to be here [Thursday], but I just wanted to send my condolences to Mountaineer Nation.”

Wolfley’s son, Stone, played for both Holgorsen and Brown at WVU.

“[Dale] always talked about the brotherhood of West Virginia football players [and] former players,” Brown said. “And I know that entire brotherhood is really hurting today.”

In the wake of Dale Wolfley’s death, WVU Medicine Children’s has started a fundraiser in his memory. You can find the link to the fundraiser here.